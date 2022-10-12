Your adventurer will love outdoor exploration with the Nike Flex Advance SE. A wide opening and crisscrossing straps make these easy to slip on and off—perfect for kids who can't wait to get outside. Plus, this special edition encourages discovery and play through nature. Look closely to uncover fun details like little mushroom graphics. What else can your kiddo find?
Nike Members get free shipping on every order. Sign up now
You can return items within 30 days (some exceptions apply), as long as they are unused (check here for details).
0 Stars
Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Flex Advance SE.
Shoe Closure Type: Strap
See the Kids' Shoes Guide
More Info
Shoe Closure Type: Strap
See the Kids' Shoes Guide