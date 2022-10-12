Skip to main content
      Nike "Fearless Phil"

      Men's T-Shirt

      ¥5,170
      (Tax Incl.)

      White
      University Gold

      Proud and fearless, this tee tops off your 'fit with a dash of heritage, a bit of pop art inspo and a whole lot of fun. Soft cotton and a roomy fit mean you'll be wearing it again and again—even pulling it out of the hamper. But don't worry, we won't tell.

      • Shown: University Gold
      • Style: DX5826-739
      • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

      Size & Fit

      • Model is wearing size M and is 6'2"/188cm
      • Loose fit for a roomy feel

