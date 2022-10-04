Skip to main content
      Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned

      Crew Socks (2 Pairs)

      ¥1,980
      (Tax Incl.)

      Multi-Color
      Multi-Color

      The Nike Everyday socks are dip-dyed to satisfy your desire to add a little extra fun to your workout. As comfortable as they are colorful, this easy-fitting crew is powered by Dri-FIT to keep you comfortable while you sweat it out.

      • Shown: Multi-Color
      • Style: DH6096-903
      • Country/Region of Origin: Pakistan

      Reviews (1)

      5 Stars

      • Nice fit and cushioning

        ArthurB391845729 - Oct 04, 2022

        Great cushioning from the toes through to the heel. Ventilated on top of foot. Size is true. The color goes great with my Free Terra Vista shoes.