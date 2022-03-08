Power through your workout with the Nike Everyday Cushioned Socks. The thick terry sole gives you extra comfort for footdrills and lifts, while a ribbed arch band wraps your midfoot for a supportive feel.
Nike Members get free shipping on every order. Sign up now
You can return items within 30 days (some exceptions apply), as long as they are unused (check here for details).
4.5 Stars
takakis233283048 - Mar 09, 2022
クラシカルで定番。普段使いにとても便利です。
b51d51a1-b4a1-4f44-963c-f0d3ea67a093 - Jan 31, 2022
Recently bough it on ebay and returned it as though socks were fake ... than ordered it from here and shocked with such a bad quality for premium brand. Its not my first purchase and i know how good nike socks use to be.... quality is just not there.
W C. - Jan 26, 2022
Slightly different to my last pair of Nike socks as they feel a bit thin compared to the others. Aside from that they are very comfy and can definitely feel a padding when on foot. All round a nice pair of socks and you can never go wrong with Nike socks :)