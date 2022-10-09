Skip to main content
|

      Nike ESC

      Men's Lightweight Jacket

      ¥82,500
      (Tax Incl.)

      Wolf Grey
      Black

      The iconic WW2 deck jacket serves as inspiration for this lightweight and comfortable layering staple. Its waist-length design features a covered button-placket, darted patterning for shape and a convertible collar for easy wear. An internal carrying strap lets you sling it over your shoulder when you're not wearing it for hands-free convenience.

      • Shown: Black
      • Style: DN4094-010
      • Country/Region of Origin: Italy

      Size & Fit

      • Model is wearing size M and is 6'0"/183cm
      • Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel

