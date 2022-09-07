Easy, snug and built for anytime play—the Nike Dynamo Go will be your little one’s next fave. What we love most is that kiddos can stomp down on the collapsible heel and slip in quick and easy. And if they're not quite ready to do it themselves, you can show them how it works so they can be free and independent! It’s also soft and plush in the best places so the fun never stops.
14958017671 - Sep 07, 2022
Very cute shoe but The second day my son wore them the paint scraped off we will be returning
豊子坂 - May 21, 2022
子供の小学校入学時に購入しました。 学校の靴箱はとても混み合うので”しゃがまなくても履ける”ということは小さな子供にとっては凄く快適なことだと思います。 サイズ感については皆さん普通とされていますが、私はナイキは大き目だと思いますので、購入時は店頭で試着してから購入された方が良いと思います。 このタイプがとっても良かったので、ナイキ ダイナモ ゴー SE DV2967-100も追加購入しました。
ヒロミク - Feb 18, 2022
発達障害で細かい作業が苦手な息子が一人で履けるととても喜んで履いていました。 脱ぎ履きに指先の細かい作業やしゃがんだりといった動作が必要ないので、出入り口でつっかえることもなかったので靴を脱ぐ外出が苦にならなくなりました。 気に入ったものを使い続ける傾向があるので、今後も継続して販売していただければ嬉しいです。
Shoe Closure Type: Slip-On
