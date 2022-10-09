Your little superstar can rep an '80s hoops icon in the Nike Dunk Low Retro. Durable leather gives a classic court feel that kiddos can rock everywhere in comfort—from the crib to their favorite playground. Bonus: Parents might remember this special "Argon Blue" colorway from the early 2000s.
Nike Members get free shipping on every order. Sign up now
You can return items within 30 days (some exceptions apply), as long as they are unused (check here for details).
0 Stars
Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Dunk Low Retro.
10 DAYS RETURN POLICY : SEE DETAILS
More Info
10 DAYS RETURN POLICY : SEE DETAILS