      ¥6,050
      (Tax Incl.)

      Your little superstar can rep an '80s hoops icon in the Nike Dunk Low Retro. Durable leather gives a classic court feel that kiddos can rock everywhere in comfort—from the crib to their favorite playground. Bonus: Parents might remember this special "Argon Blue" colorway from the early 2000s.

      • Shown: Flash/Argon Blue/Flash/White
      • Style: DV2634-400
      • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

