Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Nike Dunk High 1985

      Shoes

      ¥15,400
      (Tax Incl.)

      Celebrate heritage with an updated version of the Dunk High, recrafted to reflect the original from 1985. Matching the shape, look and feel that started it all, it delivers true vintage style while keeping the familiar comfort you love.

      • Shown: Arctic Orange/Summit White/Orange Blaze/Arctic Orange
      • Style: DV1143-800
      • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

      Free Shipping & Returns

      Nike Members get free shipping on every order. Sign up now

      You can return items within 30 days (some exceptions apply), as long as they are unused (check here for details).

      Reviews (0)

      0 Stars

      Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Dunk High 1985.

        More Info

        10 DAYS RETURN POLICY : SEE DETAILS