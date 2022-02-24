Skip to main content
      Sustainable Materials

      Nike Dri-FIT Strike Winter Warrior

      Snood

      ¥2,750
      (Tax Incl.)

      Highly Rated
      Burgundy Crush/Burgundy Crush
      Black/Black/White

      The Nike Dri-FIT Strike Snood covers your face and neck with soft fleece that wicks sweat to help you stay warm and dry. It also locks over your ears for a secure fit at full speed. This product is made with at least 75% recycled polyester fibers.

      • Shown: Black/Black/White
      • Style: DC9165-010
      • Country/Region of Origin: Thailand

      How This Was Made

      • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
      • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester reduces carbon emissions by up to 30% compared to virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfills and waterways.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

        Nike Snood - face cover - Feb 24, 2022

        The snood ran very big on my face, perhaps because I am petite in size. It was not that comfortable to use. Although did not fit my face, I would say that is was soft to touch which was soft touch in my face.

      • Nike Snoo

        Ale9687 - Feb 24, 2022

        After using the Nike Snoo outside for a run while it was around 35 degrees I was impressed with it. I liked how it hopped onto my ears to prevent it from falling down, and has a curve to go over my nose. It was slightly loose on me and very big on my wife, so I wouldn’t say it is unisex. I wish it was slightly longer to cover more of my chest, but if you don’t mind wearing a scarf or turtleneck type shirt this isn’t an issue. I also tested out making a call while walking and wearing it and you can still hear me clearly which is a plus. I liked the mesh panel by the mouth, I didn’t feel like I was breathing in old air. Overall I thought this was a good product and helped make runs in the winter even better.

      • I love it!

        Jimmy - Feb 23, 2022

        I love the Nike snood! It's comfortable and fits perfectly. It keeps me warm when I have to be out in the elements for work. I will be buying a couple more to keep for back ups whenever this one needs to be washed.