      Sustainable Materials

      Nike Dri-FIT Indy Icon Clash

      Big Kids' (Girls') Sports Bra

      ¥2,899
      (Tax Incl.)
      Sale Price

      From morning to night, this sports bra is your all-day essential. Made from a lightweight and stretchy fabric, it’ll help keep you cool with every move. But what we love most is the print: It reminds us of those final summer days with our roller skates, because that’s just how we roll.

      • Shown: Football Grey/Lapis/Lapis
      • Style: DQ8927-085
      • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

      Size & Fit

      • Model is wearing size S
      • Model height: 4'10"/146cm
      • Model bust: 25"/64cm
      • Tight fit for a body-hugging feel

      How This Was Made

      • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
      • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester reduces carbon emissions by up to 30% compared to virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfills and waterways.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

