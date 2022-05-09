Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Sustainable Materials

      Nike Dri-FIT Academy

      Big Kids' Knit Soccer Shorts

      ¥1,699
      (Tax Incl.)
      Sale Price

      The Nike Dri-FIT Academy Shorts are made of soft, sweat-wicking fabric to help keep you dry when the game heats up. This product is made with 100% recycled polyester fibers.

      • Shown: Black/White/White/White
      • Style: CW6109-010
      • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam, Thailand

      Size & Fit

      • Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel

      Free Shipping & Returns

      Nike Members get free shipping on every order. Sign up now

      You can return items within 30 days (some exceptions apply), as long as they are unused (check here for details).

      How This Was Made

      • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
      • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester reduces carbon emissions by up to 30% compared to virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfills and waterways.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

      Reviews (2)

      3 Stars

      • excellent...

        6d3b01fd-dbe7-4f07-91dc-5e5508a0b662 - May 10, 2022

        My son really liked...

      • 100% see through

        DANIELAB657886118 - Aug 02, 2021

        These shorts are 100% see through with the mesh material they are made of.

      All prices are inclusive of tax