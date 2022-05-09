The Nike Dri-FIT Academy Shorts are made of soft, sweat-wicking fabric to help keep you dry when the game heats up. This product is made with 100% recycled polyester fibers.
6d3b01fd-dbe7-4f07-91dc-5e5508a0b662 - May 10, 2022
My son really liked...
DANIELAB657886118 - Aug 02, 2021
These shorts are 100% see through with the mesh material they are made of.