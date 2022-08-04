Skip to main content
      Nike Daybreak

      Women's Shoes

      ¥11,000
      (Tax Incl.)

      Highly Rated
      Pure Platinum/White/Gum Light Brown/Deep Royal Blue
      Coconut Milk/Light Bone/Black/Bicoastal
      Summit White/Pale Ivory/Light Smoke Grey/White

      Originally released in 1979, the Nike Daybreak is a blast from the past. Featuring the same rubber waffle outsole, it gives you true vintage style.

      • Shown: Summit White/Pale Ivory/Light Smoke Grey/White
      • Style: CK2351-101
      • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia

      • Good looks and comfortable

        VerónicaG548308991 - Aug 04, 2022

        I have been wearing these shoes for at least 9 months and I take them on every trip. They have good looks, are durable, and are very comfortable. I also wash them in the washer machine and dry them in the sun. Perfect shoes for walking while traveling!

      • NOT for overpronators

        RaniA31896499 - Jul 09, 2022

        Great looking shoe, and would be comfortable, as long as you are not an overpronator like me. Even removing the insoles and replacing with my orthotics did not help.

      • Want these in leather or faux leather pls.

        14103803135 - Jul 08, 2022

        Favorite shoes ever. They fit and feel amazing. Super comfortable. Wish they made them in leather also for winter. Pls make them in leather or faux leather!!!!!!