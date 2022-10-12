Every team has its true colors, an unmistakable identity that sets it apart from the rest of the league. Honoring a rich hoops heritage, this Dallas Mavericks jersey is inspired by what the pros wear on the hardwood, from squad details to lightweight, sweat-wicking mesh. It helps keep you dry and cool on or off the court while you rep your favorite player and the game you love.
Nike Members get free shipping on every order. Sign up now
You can return items within 30 days (some exceptions apply), as long as they are unused (check here for details).
0 Stars
Have your say. Be the first to review the Dallas Mavericks Icon Edition 2022/23.