Look like an all star off the court with the Nike Court Borough Mid 2. The classic high-top design features durable leather for a premium look and feel. Elastic laces and a strap create a secure fit and make it easy to take the shoe on and off.
4.9 Stars
F O. - Nov 29, 2021
Great service, received a day earlier, easy to put on and overall a great look to top off many outfits. He is only 2 years old and these won’t be worn to play in. He loves looking fresh.
StanislavDimitrovD749704523 - Oct 28, 2021
These are the best white shoes I ever bought. They was so often in the washing mashine and every time they was shine like new one. Just great !
B I. - Aug 03, 2021
Bought for my grandson for his 1st birthday. He loved them. Even said “SHOE” it was great. Thanks