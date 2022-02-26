Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Nike Court Borough Low 2

      Little Kids' Shoes

      ¥5,390
      (Tax Incl.)

      Highly Rated

      Comfort and style come together in the Nike Court Borough Low 2. The structured, supportive fit has a retro basketball design so kids can look like an all-star on and off the court.

      • Shown: White/White/White
      • Style: BQ5451-100
      • Country/Region of Origin: India

      Size & Fit

      Free Shipping & Returns

      Nike Members get free shipping on every order. Sign up now

      You can return items within 30 days (some exceptions apply), as long as they are unused (check here for details).

      Reviews (21)

      4.9 Stars

      • Sooo cute!

        448623076 - Feb 26, 2022

        Super cute shoes! They are such good quality! We got size 13 for my kiddo who is currently growing out of his old 12 shoes & they have a little extra room in them but he was still running around in them just fine!

      • Very comfortable shoes

        S A. - Dec 22, 2021

        Perfect shoes for little kids. The strap makes the perfect shoes for kids that do not know how to tie there shoe laces. All black shoe is good for rough playing at recess. My son says they’re comfortable

      • Excellent quality and comfy school trainers!

        K A. - Dec 06, 2021

        Excellent school trainers buy them every year in a bigger size! Last well, easy to clean and fit very comfortably for the little ones.