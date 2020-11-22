The Nike Brasilia Printed Backpack is ready for the classroom with a main compartment to hold books and school supplies. A zippered front pocket helps keep small items organized while side mesh pockets can each hold a water bottle.
A H. - Nov 22, 2020
I love this bag
A L. - Sep 24, 2020
Perfect backpack for my daughter going into secondary school. And very quick delivery
SethH509428790 - Jun 14, 2020
I would think twice before recommending this product. The pictures are a little bit deceiving. It is smaller than your average backpack. On the other hand it was stylish