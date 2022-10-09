Skip to main content
      ¥8,499
      (Tax Incl.)
      Bust a move! Let the Nike Blazer Mid '77 SE D inspire your next moves—be they in dance class or for a viral dance video. Soft suede and a mid-top style helps you feel fun and fearless. The durable leather is made to last, so you can practice and perfect each step, no matter where you are.

      • Shown: Pink Foam/Pink Gaze/Summit White/Coconut Milk
      • Style: DQ0369-600
      • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

