      Nike Blazer Mid '77 Jumbo

      Men's Shoes

      ¥13,200
      (Tax Incl.)

      Praised by many for its enduring look and feel, the wardrobe staple hits refresh with the Nike Blazer Mid '77 Jumbo. Harnessing the old-school look you love, it now has an elastic heel with corduroy-like texture and large pull tabs for easy on and off. The oversized Swoosh design and jumbo laces add a fun twist.

      • Shown: White/White/Sail/Black
      • Style: DD3111-100
      • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

      Size & Fit

      Reviews (4)

      4.5 Stars

      • Jumbo Blazer...

        P E. - Jan 24, 2022

        I have a collection of varying Blazer's, including some exclusive designs. I think these are the best yet. The high top soft heel is super comfortable - the design is next level. Sterling work Nike.

      • Looks great but a narrow fit

        jaydotbee - Dec 07, 2021

        Striking looking trainer the fit is exceptional narrow. Avoid if you have a wider step

      • C R. - Nov 28, 2021

        You know the drill! Once broke in nothing stopping them. The jumbo check is fresh. I can tell the stretchy back will become over stretched. But solid overall