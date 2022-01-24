Praised by many for its enduring look and feel, the wardrobe staple hits refresh with the Nike Blazer Mid '77 Jumbo. Harnessing the old-school look you love, it now has an elastic heel with corduroy-like texture and large pull tabs for easy on and off. The oversized Swoosh design and jumbo laces add a fun twist.
P E. - Jan 24, 2022
I have a collection of varying Blazer's, including some exclusive designs. I think these are the best yet. The high top soft heel is super comfortable - the design is next level. Sterling work Nike.
jaydotbee - Dec 07, 2021
Striking looking trainer the fit is exceptional narrow. Avoid if you have a wider step
C R. - Nov 28, 2021
You know the drill! Once broke in nothing stopping them. The jumbo check is fresh. I can tell the stretchy back will become over stretched. But solid overall