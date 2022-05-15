RiLLaDeLPHia - Mar 05, 2022

First off, I'd like to mention that I've been collecting shoes since 2002! I've worn every shoe you can think of from Pony to Saucony! I fell in love with Jordan's and in return I grew a love for Nike's as well! One of my favorite Nike silhouettes is the Nike Blazer SB. This was my first time wearing a Blazer that wasn't a skateboarding edition. The Blazer Low '77 Jumbo fit true to size. I wore them everyday for a week to really get a true feel for the shoe. I walked my dog, went grocery shopping, gym, and even a trip to the mall in a nice outfit! They are the perfect shoe if you are a minimalist with fashion. The shoe is all white with a hint of orange. That helps it pop out but it doesn't do much in my opinion. The Jumbo Blazer didn't have the same cushion as the Blazer SB. The walk I went on with these shoes wasn't very pleasant, but I am flat-footed so that could've been the issue. The tongue has a sponge material that reminds me of the Off-White x Nike collaboration. A few people mistook them for a pair of Off-White Blazers, which was pretty cool. That's the only thing I really liked about the shoe. Outside of that, they were very basic. Not my speed, but it will do for the average Joe.