      Nike Blazer Low '77 Jumbo

      Men's Shoes

      ¥9,399
      (Tax Incl.)
      White/Photon Dust/Light Smoke Grey/University Red
      They say, "Don't fix what works." We say, "Perfect it." The hoops icon turned wardrobe superstar gets rethought with an oversized Swoosh, thick stitching and jumbo laces. It's classic simplicity meets big and bold—no wonder it's been praised by the streets since '77.

      • Shown: White/Photon Dust/Light Smoke Grey/University Red
      • Style: DQ8769-100
      • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

