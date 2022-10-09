Skip to main content
      ¥4,699
      (Tax Incl.)
      Sale Price

      Want to transition effortlessly between worlds? Built to feel good all day, this plush slide (made with at least 20% recycled materials by weight) uses a rugged tread pattern for traction on a variety of surfaces. Step in, cinch it closed and get going.

      • Shown: Midnight Navy/Grey Fog/Dark Grey/Mystic Navy
      • Style: DM8615-400
      • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

      How This Was Made

      • This product was responsibly designed utilizing recycled materials from post-consumer and/or post-manufactured waste. One of our biggest steps on our journey to zero carbon and zero waste is in choosing our materials because they account for more than 70% of any product’s footprint. By reusing existing plastics, yarns, and textiles, we significantly reduce our emissions. Our goal is to use as much recycled materials as possible without compromising on performance, durability and style.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

