Power through each rep in the Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 3, redesigned to bring support and stability to your every move. It’s lighter than previous versions so you can hit your fastest pace during circuit training and HIIT. With Zoom Air cushioning and flexibility underfoot, it keeps you ready for every lunge, step and jump.
5 Stars
7912131b-e246-41df-a8ec-9e7f99b434bb - Jun 02, 2022
I absolutely love these! I do CrossFit training and have had such a hard time finding a good sneaker that doesn't hurt my feet after a long workout. This sneaker gives great support and my feet feel just fine even after a strenuous workout. I may buy another pair in a different color cause a good training sneaker is very hard to find.