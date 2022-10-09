Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Nike Air Zoom LJ Elite

      Track & Field Jumping Spikes

      ¥14,999
      (Tax Incl.)
      Sale Price

      We geared these ultra-lightweight long-jumping shoes to reach new heights. More bounce and stability help give you the speed you need as you reach liftoff. Plus, we've got you covered with an adjustable cross strap for a secure fit. So, fasten in and get ready to fly to your personal best. This electric design is inspired by the soul and rebellious spirit of Eugene, Oregon, where contenders from all over the world test themselves against the globe’s greatest athletes.

      • Shown: Mint Foam/Volt/Cave Purple
      • Style: DR9924-300
      • Country/Region of Origin: China

      Reviews (0)

      0 Stars

      Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Air Zoom LJ Elite.

        More Info

        Limit one per customer.

         Payment options are limited to credit cards, debit cards, and Nike gift cards.See details

        All prices are inclusive of tax