      Nike Air Zoom Crossover

      Big Kids' Basketball Shoes

      ¥7,499
      (Tax Incl.)
      Sale Price

      Our first basketball shoe inspired by ladies of the league is made for ALL young hoopers to dominate their game. The Nike Air Zoom Crossover, named after a favorite move, brings an extra bounce to your step with Zoom Air while you fly sky high on the court.

      • Shown: Black/Light Bone/Safety Orange/Summit White
      • Style: DC5216-004
      • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

      • Very valuable shoes!

        ZixuanL795872099 - Jul 20, 2022

        Very valuable with this price, bought one pair for me another one for my brother! Nice shoes, pretty comfortable.

      • Durable and supportive

        EVON z B. - Dec 02, 2021

        Very durable and supported shoe, with a nice stylish look

