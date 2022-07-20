Our first basketball shoe inspired by ladies of the league is made for ALL young hoopers to dominate their game. The Nike Air Zoom Crossover, named after a favorite move, brings an extra bounce to your step with Zoom Air while you fly sky high on the court.
4.5 Stars
ZixuanL795872099 - Jul 20, 2022
Very valuable with this price, bought one pair for me another one for my brother! Nice shoes, pretty comfortable.
EVON z B. - Dec 02, 2021
Very durable and supported shoe, with a nice stylish look