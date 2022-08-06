Skip to main content
      Nike Air Presto x Hello Kitty®

      Men's Shoes

      ¥16,500
      (Tax Incl.)

      Let myth become reality and step into a world of rainbows and sunshine with the Nike Air Presto x Hello Kitty. From the custom molded Hello Kitty heel to her red bow on the tongue, your favorite supercute cartoon character joins your journey.

      • Shown: University Blue/White/Light Crimson/Black
      • Style: DV3770-400
      • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

      Free Shipping & Returns

      

      You can return items within 30 days (some exceptions apply), as long as they are unused (check here for details).

      Reviews (5)

      4 Stars

      • So cute sneakers

        ArseniyP923876040 - Aug 06, 2022

        Very beautiful and comfortable. 10/10

      • A cute take on my childhood

        8812698252 - Jul 04, 2022

        So awesome that Nike Did a collab with hello kitty. I’m a 7 in women, 5.5 in mens and I ended up sizing half a size to a size 6 men because 5.5 wasn’t available. I’m glad I did go half a size up as the shoe itself isn’t really stretchy and prettt snug.

      • I AM IN LOVE! MY NEW FAVORITE SHOES!

        de662fd2-68b4-44fd-8cdb-6e5a3122c7cb - Jun 29, 2022

        these are sUPER CUTE! super comfortable, the laces are a good length, and they fit perfect.

      10 DAYS RETURN POLICY : SEE DETAILS