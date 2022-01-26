Taking the classic look of heritage Nike running into a new realm, the Nike Air Max Pre-Day brings you a fast-paced look that's ready for today's world. A true nod to the past with a design made with at least 20% recycled material by weight, it keeps the retro track aesthetic alive. A new Air window energizes the look, mixing head-turning style with unbelievably soft cushioning.
4.8 Stars
J U. - Jan 26, 2022
this air max line is amazing for men and women i have a pair and my girl has a pair and we love them the womens are a little more stylish but the mens also have some dope color ways. nike nailed this line
DR59017070 - Jan 14, 2022
My absolute favorite running/gym shoe! Light weight and has the perfect support I needed in my arch. I only wish they offered more colorful varieties…I went and ordered the green ones from the mens! Oh the size runs true to my other size 8 Nike shoes.
D G. - Jan 09, 2022
After purchasing the Be True PreGame, I was so happy they brought out more colors. These are the most comfortable Nike shoes I have ever worn.