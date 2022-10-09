Skip to main content
      For the days when you want to be comfy as well as stylish, all you need to do is grab a pair of these. This shoe is all about flow, with just the right pops of color to add interest to any look. The extra-cushy footbed benefits from Air Max tech, and nature-inspired aesthetic keeps you just grounded enough.

      • Shown: White/White/Summit White
      • Style: DH5128-101
      • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

      How This Was Made

      • This product was responsibly designed utilizing recycled materials from post-consumer and/or post-manufactured waste. One of our biggest steps on our journey to zero carbon and zero waste is in choosing our materials because they account for more than 70% of any product’s footprint. By reusing existing plastics, yarns, and textiles, we significantly reduce our emissions. Our goal is to use as much recycled materials as possible without compromising on performance, durability and style.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

