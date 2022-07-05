Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Nike Air Max 97

      Men's Shoes

      ¥19,800
      (Tax Incl.)

      Highly Rated
      White/Black/Wolf Grey
      Black/White
      Design your own Nike By You product

      Featuring the original ripple design inspired by Japanese bullet trains, the Nike Air Max 97 lets you push your style full-speed ahead. Taking the revolutionary full-length Nike Air unit that shook up the running world and adding fresh colors and crisp details, it lets you ride in first-class comfort.

      • Shown: White/Black/Wolf Grey
      • Style: 921826-101
      • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam, Indonesia

      Free Shipping & Returns

      Nike Members get free shipping on every order. Sign up now

      You can return items within 30 days (some exceptions apply), as long as they are unused (check here for details).

      Reviews (70)

      4.6 Stars

      • Midsole Paint

        AlanE - Jul 05, 2022

        Not as durable as claimed. Midsole paint rubs off within a couple of wears and you can do nothing about it, and everything falls apart after that. Not worth the price.

      • Literally a perfect sneaker

        HeathW472633302 - Jan 14, 2022

        Literally my favorite shoe every. Super comfortable, they look amazing, and they’re easy to style. Definitely worth the price, and will for sure buy more pairs

      • Shoe review

        P E. - Jan 09, 2022

        Daughter love shoes Plus y'all are fancy shipping and handling and y'all return policy is excellent not only that y'all normally give discounts

      More Info

      7 DAYS RETURN POLICY : SEE DETAILS