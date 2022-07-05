Featuring the original ripple design inspired by Japanese bullet trains, the Nike Air Max 97 lets you push your style full-speed ahead. Taking the revolutionary full-length Nike Air unit that shook up the running world and adding fresh colors and crisp details, it lets you ride in first-class comfort.
4.6 Stars
AlanE - Jul 05, 2022
Not as durable as claimed. Midsole paint rubs off within a couple of wears and you can do nothing about it, and everything falls apart after that. Not worth the price.
HeathW472633302 - Jan 14, 2022
Literally my favorite shoe every. Super comfortable, they look amazing, and they’re easy to style. Definitely worth the price, and will for sure buy more pairs
P E. - Jan 09, 2022
Daughter love shoes Plus y'all are fancy shipping and handling and y'all return policy is excellent not only that y'all normally give discounts
