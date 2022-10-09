Step into the history books. These special edition kicks pay homage to Frank Rudy, the man who created the coveted cornerstone of cushioning—Air. From the see-through "Air pocket" heel logo to "Est. 1990" proudly stamped on the Air unit, celebrate Frank's legacy with fun details that deliver a lesson in comfort.
Nike Members get free shipping on every order. Sign up now
You can return items within 30 days (some exceptions apply), as long as they are unused (check here for details).
0 Stars
Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Air Max 97.