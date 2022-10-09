Skip to main content
      Nike Air Max 95 SE

      Men's Shoes

      ¥19,800
      (Tax Incl.)

      Black/Game Royal/Sail/White
      Light Bone/Black/Ghost Green/Habanero Red

      Playful retro graphics vibe with layers of '90s track aesthetics for a look that celebrates 50 years of Nike innovation. This throwback twist doesn't mean we've stepped back from cutting-edge design—the supersoft Air cushioning and durable construction make it your must-have wardrobe staple for the next 50 years.

      • Shown: Black/Game Royal/Sail/White
      • Style: DQ0268-001
      • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia

      How This Was Made

      • This product was responsibly designed utilizing recycled materials from post-consumer and/or post-manufactured waste. One of our biggest steps on our journey to zero carbon and zero waste is in choosing our materials because they account for more than 70% of any product’s footprint. By reusing existing plastics, yarns, and textiles, we significantly reduce our emissions. Our goal is to use as much recycled materials as possible without compromising on performance, durability and style.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

