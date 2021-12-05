The Nike Air Max 95 Recraft celebrates the icon’s 25-year anniversary with a design true to the OG. The Air, the design lines and everything you know and love return—and of course, made right for kids.
4.5 Stars
G E. - Dec 05, 2021
Can’t really review as have bought these as a Christmas present for my son. Only thing he’s asked for so he will be over the moon! Delivery was fast and easy no problems
L I. - Oct 27, 2021
Really comfortable and very happy with my purchase.
E R. - Sep 07, 2021
Classic shoe goes perfect for my kids school uniform.