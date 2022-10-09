Flex your style in the Air Max 95 QS. Taking inspiration from the human body and '90s track aesthetics, it taps into "The Anatomy of Air" with a healthy dose of muscle-inspired colors. And if that's not enough, the iconic side panels (done in premium suede) feature deco stitching for a fibrous texture that's more head turning than those gym rats pumping iron.
Nike Members get free shipping on every order. Sign up now
You can return items within 30 days (some exceptions apply), as long as they are unused (check here for details).
0 Stars
Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Air Max 95 QS.