The Nike Air Max 95 Essential takes design cues from the human body. The midsole represents the spine, graduated panels are the muscles, the lace loops are the shoe’s ribs and the mesh on the upper is the skin.
4.4 Stars
2944a0bb-0d52-4d5a-96c6-b68b68cd0c0a - Sep 07, 2022
this is the best and most comfortable model, but after six months the sole crumbles and becomes completely unusable. I hope it was a defect in the foam in my lot, and not all sneakers have this problem, but any way it's unacceptable
S U. - Feb 03, 2022
Sadly not a good fit...Will reorder
碧葉飯845474731 - Jan 18, 2022
履き心地が最高です。