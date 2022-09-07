Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Nike Air Max 95 Essential

      Men's Shoes

      ¥18,700
      (Tax Incl.)

      Highly Rated
      Black/Dark Grey/Black
      Design your own Nike By You product

      The Nike Air Max 95 Essential takes design cues from the human body. The midsole represents the spine, graduated panels are the muscles, the lace loops are the shoe’s ribs and the mesh on the upper is the skin.

      • Shown: Black/Dark Grey/Black
      • Style: CI3705-001
      • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia

      Free Shipping & Returns

      Nike Members get free shipping on every order. Sign up now

      You can return items within 30 days (some exceptions apply), as long as they are unused (check here for details).

      Reviews (27)

      4.4 Stars

      • Sole crumbles in few months

        2944a0bb-0d52-4d5a-96c6-b68b68cd0c0a - Sep 07, 2022

        this is the best and most comfortable model, but after six months the sole crumbles and becomes completely unusable. I hope it was a defect in the foam in my lot, and not all sneakers have this problem, but any way it's unacceptable

      • Nice shoe

        S U. - Feb 03, 2022

        Sadly not a good fit...Will reorder

      • 買うべき

        碧葉飯845474731 - Jan 18, 2022

        履き心地が最高です。