Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Nike Air Max 95 Essential

      Men's Shoes

      ¥18,700
      (Tax Incl.)

      Taking inspiration from the human body and '90s track aesthetics, the Air Max 95 mixes unbelievable comfort with fast-paced style. The wavy side panels add natural flow to any outfit while visible Nike Air in the heel and forefoot delivers performance comfort.

      • Shown: White/Green Apple/Tour Yellow/Black
      • Style: DQ3429-100
      • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia

      Free Shipping & Returns

      Nike Members get free shipping on every order. Sign up now

      You can return items within 30 days (some exceptions apply), as long as they are unused (check here for details).

      Reviews (1)

      5 Stars

      • Summer time

        4744800152 - Jul 04, 2022

        Clean look great summer colorway. Definitely a cop!