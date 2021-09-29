Taking inspiration from the human body and running DNA, the Nike Air Max 95 Essential mixes unbelievable comfort with head turning style. The iconic side panels represent muscles while visible Nike Air in the heel and forefoot cushions your every step.
4.7 Stars
A G. - Sep 29, 2021
Great shoes! Fits great and looks even better!
L A. - Sep 07, 2021
Would definitely recommend! Comfy, timeless and the best quality!
F R. - Jul 12, 2021
Awesome trainers I’m usually a size 10 but had to get size 10.5! Great service too! Thanks @Nike