      Nike Air Max 95 Essential

      Men's Shoes

      ¥18,700
      (Tax Incl.)

      White/Grey Fog/White
      Taking inspiration from the human body and running DNA, the Nike Air Max 95 Essential mixes unbelievable comfort with head turning style. The iconic side panels represent muscles while visible Nike Air in the heel and forefoot cushions your every step.

      • Shown: White/Grey Fog/White
      • Style: CT1268-100
      • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia

      Reviews (17)

      4.7 Stars

      • A G. - Sep 29, 2021

        Great shoes! Fits great and looks even better!

      • The best!

        L A. - Sep 07, 2021

        Would definitely recommend! Comfy, timeless and the best quality!

      • F R. - Jul 12, 2021

        Awesome trainers I’m usually a size 10 but had to get size 10.5! Great service too! Thanks @Nike