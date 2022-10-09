Skip to main content
      ¥15,400
      (Tax Incl.)

      Step into the history books. These special edition kicks pay homage to Frank Rudy, the man who created the coveted cornerstone of cushioning—Air. From the see-through "Air pocket" heel logo to "Est. 1990" proudly stamped on the Air unit, celebrate Frank's legacy with fun details that deliver a lesson in comfort.

      • Shown: Summit White/White/Lemon Wash/White
      • Style: DV1734-100
      • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

