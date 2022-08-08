While Massachusetts is known for its sprawling coastline and cold-water lobster, it’s also home to 1 of the oldest country clubs in the United States. The Nike Air Max 90 G lets you put the “turf” in “surf and turf,” with integrated traction and a Max Air unit in the heel for continued comfort on the course.
5 Stars
7365364082 - Aug 08, 2022
I was gutted to return these because they were probably the coolest golf shoes I ever bought. I wear a size 11 but they were too small, needed an 11.5 but they are sold out.
10 DAYS RETURN POLICY : SEE DETAILS
Limit one per customer.
Payment options are limited to credit cards, debit cards, and Nike gift cards. See details
Discount promotion codes not applicable to this product. See Promotion Codes Terms and Conditions for more information.
