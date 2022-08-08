Skip to main content
      While Massachusetts is known for its sprawling coastline and cold-water lobster, it’s also home to 1 of the oldest country clubs in the United States. The Nike Air Max 90 G lets you put the “turf” in “surf and turf,” with integrated traction and a Max Air unit in the heel for continued comfort on the course.

      • Shown: Summit White/Red Clay/Mint Foam/Dark Marina Blue
      • Style: DM9009-146
      • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

      Reviews (1)

      5 Stars

      • Love these but they run small

        7365364082 - Aug 08, 2022

        I was gutted to return these because they were probably the coolest golf shoes I ever bought. I wear a size 11 but they were too small, needed an 11.5 but they are sold out.

