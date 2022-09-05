Nike's first lifestyle Air Max brings you style, comfort and big attitude in the Nike Air Max 270. The design draws inspiration from Air Max icons, showcasing Nike's greatest innovation with its large window and fresh array of colors.
4 Stars
914c9f79-6239-4a5b-92b9-c01be11f5d22 - Sep 05, 2022
Great shoes, super comfy, but the air bubble popped after owning them for one month (worn for a combined two weeks) and now I don’t want to wear them anymore. I can’t justify spending that much money for a new pair. I love them and would buy them again but I have to place the low rating because of the durability.
e91ac845-3d84-4e4c-ac13-8727c7f6b00b - Jun 09, 2022
awesome shoes for running
a527056b-919d-4b20-9ec0-57ec193a5bdd - Jun 05, 2022
They're overall pretty comfy shoes and they look nice. You may be wondering why after saying that I gave them such a bad review. It's because they're very fragile and overly expensive. In my life I've owned this pair of shoes twice and both times they have ripped at the side recently following the purchase which is very frustrating. One of my close friends has this pair of shoes and he said the same thing happened to him so I know it wasn't just a coincidence. For anyone who is considering buying these shoes, I highly recommend you don't.
