      Nike Air Max 1 '87

      Women's Shoes

      ¥18,700
      (Tax Incl.)

      Meet the leader of the pack. Inspired by French architecture, savored in sport and celebrated by fashion fans, this is the first shoe in the family to reveal Air to the world. With a fast-paced look, tried-and-true cushioning and classic wavy mudguard, it’s no wonder it’s reigned supreme since 1987.

      • Shown: Obsidian/Midnight Navy/Gorge Green/White
      • Style: DV3887-400
      • Country/Region of Origin: China

