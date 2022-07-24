Let opposites attract with the Nike Air Kukini. Bridging casual with technical, its stretchy fabric hugs your foot while the caged support system adds a sporty finish inspired by '90s ski suits. Visible Air cushioning puts the cherry on the bottom for this boundary-pushing paradox of perfection.
Nike Members get free shipping on every order. Sign up now
You can return items within 30 days (some exceptions apply), as long as they are unused (check here for details).
3 Stars
0f8f3742-989b-4267-8e2d-5628c5fe00b3 - Jul 25, 2022
左は良かったですが右は生地が歪んでいたり、接着剤がはみだしていました。すぐ完売したので交換しませんでしたが、値段の割に雑な造りでガッカリしました。 色はイメージ通りでした。
10 DAYS RETURN POLICY : SEE DETAILS
More Info
10 DAYS RETURN POLICY : SEE DETAILS