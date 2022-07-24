Skip to main content
      Nike Air Kukini SE

      Men's Shoes

      ¥9,999
      (Tax Incl.)
      Let opposites attract with the Nike Air Kukini. Bridging casual with technical, its stretchy fabric hugs your foot while the caged support system adds a sporty finish inspired by '90s ski suits. Visible Air cushioning puts the cherry on the bottom for this boundary-pushing paradox of perfection.

      • Shown: White/Lemon Venom/Aurora Green/Black
      • Style: DV1902-100
      • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia

      3 Stars

      • 高い割に…

        0f8f3742-989b-4267-8e2d-5628c5fe00b3 - Jul 25, 2022

        左は良かったですが右は生地が歪んでいたり、接着剤がはみだしていました。すぐ完売したので交換しませんでしたが、値段の割に雑な造りでガッカリしました。 色はイメージ通りでした。

