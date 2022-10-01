Let opposites attract with the Nike Air Kukini. Bridging casual with technical, its stretchy neoprene-like fabric hugs your foot while the caged support system adds a sporty finish (inspired by '90s ski suits). Visible Air cushioning puts the cherry on the bottom for this boundary-pushing paradox of perfection.
Nike Members get free shipping on every order. Sign up now
You can return items within 30 days (some exceptions apply), as long as they are unused (check here for details).
4 Stars
泉大618791839 - Oct 01, 2022
I love Air kukini , but the quality control on these seems very very bad. I received two bad pairs of these in this week. I think I will get them from one of my local Nike shops next month in November , it’s risky to buy them online. I think if you get a good flawless pair , you will love them. They are stunningly beautiful and criminally underrated shoes. Finally these air kukini’s run small , so you may want to try them at your local Nike.
10 DAYS RETURN POLICY : SEE DETAILS
More Info
10 DAYS RETURN POLICY : SEE DETAILS