      Nike Air Kukini

      Men's Shoes

      ¥16,500
      (Tax Incl.)

      Slip on, slip off. Straight to the trails, straight to the streets. The Nike Air Kukini brings casual and technical together. Sublimated graphics and stretchy materials, including comfy neoprene-like fabric, are inspired by the speed of mountain athletics and triathletes. A webbed support system adds a fast-paced look. And Air cushioning puts the cherry on the bottom for this boundary-pushing paradox of comfort.

      • Shown: Black/Multi-Color/White/Kumquat
      • Style: DJ6418-001
      • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia

