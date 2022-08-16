Skip to main content
      Air Jordan 5 Retro

      Men's Shoes

      ¥23,100
      (Tax Incl.)

      Get your piece of Jordan history and heritage with the Air Jordan 5 Retro. Based on the classic game shoe from 1990, it has all the iconic details, including the bump-out collar, lace toggle and fighter plane-inspired design lines.

      • Shown: White/Black/Dark Concord
      • Style: DD0587-141
      • Country/Region of Origin: China

      Reviews (1)

      5 Stars

      • another gem.

        DJNekkon - Aug 17, 2022

        I have a few 5 retro, green bean, eastern, racer blue but this one looks best on dark clothes

