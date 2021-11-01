The legendary shoe gets a new heritage-inspired look. A twist on the original "Black Cement" colorway, the Air Jordan 3 Retro brings in one of the brand's most iconic colors.
4.8 Stars
D A. - Nov 01, 2021
Was able to get exclusive release on these and able to get my son a matching pair. Great color very nice quality on these!
L E. - Nov 01, 2021
Love those colorway, classic feel and exemplary comfort that I think resonates well in every Jordan 3. Great shoe!
J A. - Oct 31, 2021
I really love how fast I got my shoes in mail and had chance of wearing them before coming out thank you Nike
10 DAYS RETURN POLICY : SEE DETAILS
More Info
10 DAYS RETURN POLICY : SEE DETAILS