Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Air Jordan 3 Retro SE

      Men's Shoes

      ¥25,300
      (Tax Incl.)

      Clean and supreme, the AJ3 returns with all of its classic style and grace. Quality leather in the upper—with that luxurious elephant print texture—combines with visible Air in the sole to make a comfortable, everyday icon.

      • Shown: Archaeo Brown/Fossil Stone/Light Bordeaux/Dark Smoke Grey
      • Style: DR8869-200
      • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

      Free Shipping & Returns

      Nike Members get free shipping on every order. Sign up now

      You can return items within 30 days (some exceptions apply), as long as they are unused (check here for details).

      Reviews (0)

      0 Stars

      Have your say. Be the first to review the Air Jordan 3 Retro SE.

        More Info

        10 DAYS RETURN POLICY : SEE DETAILS