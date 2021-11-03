Skip to main content
      Air Jordan 11 Retro Low IE

      Men's Shoes

      ¥20,350
      (Tax Incl.)

      Light Orewood Brown/White/Cement Grey/Neutral Grey
      Black/Multi-Color/Multi-Color/True Red

      The Air Jordan 11 Retro Low IE Shoe offers a fresh take on one of the most beloved Jordan designs ever. It's built with lightweight and breathable materials. Full-length Air cushioning combines with premium details for the ultimate fusion of style and comfort.

      • Shown: Light Orewood Brown/White/Cement Grey/Neutral Grey
      • Style: 919712-102
      • Country/Region of Origin: China

      Reviews (14)

      • EZCII - Nov 03, 2021

        This is a nice pair of jordan the cream sole is awesome.

      • R F. - Nov 02, 2021

        Quick easy accessibility and very friendly

        V E. - Nov 01, 2021

        Great quality and fast shipping

