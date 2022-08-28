Step into comfort with the Air Jordan 1 Zoom Air Comfort. Refined to make one of history's most iconic sneakers more wearable, it combines full-grain leather in the upper with a cozy lining and responsive cushioning.
4.4 Stars
SarahJ574655465 - Aug 28, 2022
These are my first ever pair of Air Jordan's and I am pleased that I indulged myself in paying the cost for these as they are the best pair of trainers that I have danced in. I suffer from osteoarthritis in both knees, have no ACL or ligaments in my left knee, dance 4-5 times a week, these Jordans feel like I'm dancing on air and I have no pain at all afterwards. Have to convince my credit card to purchase some more!
15749685786 - Jul 05, 2022
I got these on first release. They're pretty comfortable but almost too "loose" for lack of a better word. Leather is really nice and soft. Definitely worth paying retail!
b9cd5d4c-cdda-4e75-8175-0fb07a5616bf - Jul 02, 2022
These are my first pair of Jordan’s and I am very happy that I got them! Very comfortable and the color is amazing, it will go with every outfit.