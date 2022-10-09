Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Member Exclusive

      Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

      Women's Shoes

      ¥15,400
      (Tax Incl.)

      These AJ1s give a classic silhouette the royal treatment. An all-over velvet upper in Purple Smoke looks super luxe, while the embroidered Swoosh, plush laces and color-matched outsole let you hit refresh on a beloved hoops design.

      • Shown: Purple Smoke/White/Purple Smoke
      • Style: DQ8397-500
      • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

      Free Shipping & Returns

      Nike Members get free shipping on every order. Sign up now

      You can return items within 30 days (some exceptions apply), as long as they are unused (check here for details).

      How This Was Made

      • This product was responsibly designed utilizing recycled materials from post-consumer and/or post-manufactured waste. One of our biggest steps on our journey to zero carbon and zero waste is in choosing our materials because they account for more than 70% of any product’s footprint. By reusing existing plastics, yarns, and textiles, we significantly reduce our emissions. Our goal is to use as much recycled materials as possible without compromising on performance, durability and style.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

      Reviews (0)

      0 Stars

      Have your say. Be the first to review the Air Jordan 1 Mid SE.

        More Info

        Limit one per customer.

         Payment options are limited to credit cards, debit cards, and Nike gift cards.See details