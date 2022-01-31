Skip to main content
      Air Jordan 1 Low

      Women's Shoe

      ¥13,200
      (Tax Incl.)

      Highly Rated

      Always in, always fresh. The Air Jordan 1 Low sets you up with a piece of Jordan history and heritage that's comfortable all day. Choose your colors, then step out in the iconic profile that's built with a high-end mix of materials and encapsulated Air in the heel.

      • Shown: White/Black/Sail/Gym Red
      • Style: DC0774-160
      • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

      Reviews (72)

      4.8 Stars

      • Best Jordan low ever

        C H. - Jan 31, 2022

        I bought them for my girlfriend and she loves them and I do as well the colours are beautiful to top it all they fit perfect. 💥

      • C H. - Jan 31, 2022

        Good quality and comfortable!

      • D A. - Nov 11, 2021

        Love them, they are super cute and I have received so many compliments on them ! :)