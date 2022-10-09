Lock in your style with this AJ1. We kept everything you love about the classic design—premium leather, Air cushioning, iconic Wings logo—while adding the Nike FlyEase closure system to make on and off a breeze. Getting out the door is now quicker than ever: just strap and zip.
Nike Members get free shipping on every order. Sign up now
You can return items within 30 days (some exceptions apply), as long as they are unused (check here for details).
0 Stars
Have your say. Be the first to review the Air Jordan 1 Low FlyEase.